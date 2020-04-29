Cooking for a family during the quarantine can be fun if you include the kids. This is a Mexican taco pasta dish that the kids can help make.
Cheesy Taco Pasta: Cook 8 ounce bag of large shell pasta (or pasta of choice). Drain and set aside. Brown 1 pound of ground beef and drain fat. Add 1 packet (or 2 Tbls. bulk) Taco seasoning and 3/4 cup water, stir and cook until water is gone. Add the pasta back into the pot with 1 jar salsa and 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese. Stir to combine. Serve immediately, with crunchy tortilla chips on top.
Community Gatherings: All clubs and community meetings for the Harrison/Medimont area are postponing their meetings and gatherings to abide with the CDC social distancing guidelines until safe to meet again.
School News: According to Dennis Kachelmier school will not resume normal operations this spring. They will continue to monitor the situation and if they can meet the criteria, there may be a change.
At a special school board meeting April 22, the board decided to promote Wade Pilloud to be the superintendent starting July 1, 2020. A search was immediately started to replace him as principal.
Graduation is planned for June 6. Details of the ceremony have not been made, but they are finding a proper way to celebrate our seniors.
Grading: The district leadership team met and discussed what grading should be during this unsettling time. They looked at several options, balancing instruction to help students learn at home, holding them accountable to the extent possible, while keeping the understanding they do not want to punish students for events that are beyond their control. Due to circumstances, they cannot provide an accurate assessment of what has been learned. What they can measure is how much effort did a student put forth in their work. They assume that if a student is doing their best work and putting forth effort, some learning will occur naturally. So, they are basing the second semester’s grade on the amount of completed work returned to the teacher. Here is a better break down:
1: Third quarter grades will remain on their report card and transcripts. However, this grade will NOT be factored into the semester grade.
2: Fourth quarter grades in the junior and senior high school will be based on work completed and returned.
The work must have been completed to the best of the student’s ability and it is the teacher’s discretion as to what that exactly means. Work that does not meet these criteria will be returned to the student to do over. If a student is successful in turning in at least 60% of their work, they will receive a “PASS” grade. Anything less than 60% will result in a “NO CREDIT” grade. No letter grades will be given, and neither grade will have any effect on a student’s G.P.A. Teachers will still correct work and provide feedback for students on how well they did and suggestions for improvement. The fourth quarter grade will also be the semester grade.
If a student has been struggling in a class, this is an opportunity to get a credit in that class without a negative impact on their GPA; but they must show effort by returning their completed work.
Elementary students are required to turn in all assignments to the best of their ability. Teachers will still grade individual assignments and provide feedback on them to their students. Students will either receive a “PASS” or “NO CREDIT” on their report card. Third quarter grades will remain as normal.
School Meals: Kootenai School District will continue to supply meals to those families that have requested it. Meals can be delivered via morning bus routes or picked up at the school kitchen. If you are not already receiving free meals and would like to start, please contact Megan at 208-689-3511 or email mgalea@sd274.com.
