The Lumberjack girls basketball teams open their seasons Saturday as they host the Bonners Ferry Badgers in a pair of nonleague contests.
The JV game tips off at 5:30 p.m., followed by varsity at 7 p.m.
St. Maries' boys basketball teams are set to open their regular season schedules Dec. 5 as they host Sandpoint for 5:30 p.m. (JV) and 7 p.m. (varsity) tipoffs.
The Lumberjack wrestlers will follow with a tournament at Potlatch Dec. 7, beginning at 9 a.m.
