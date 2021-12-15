Sweet Potatoes with Applesauce: 6 medium Sweet Potatoes or Yams, 1 1/2 cups Applesauce, 2/3 cup packed Brown Sugar, 3 Tablespoons Butter, melted, 1 teaspoon Ground Cinnamon, 1/2 cup chopped toasted Nuts.
Peel sweet potatoes and cut into 1/2" cubes. Place in slow cooker. Combine remaining ingredients, except nuts. Spoon over potatoes. Cover. Cook on low 6-7 hours or until potatoes are very tender. Sprinkle with nuts. If you prefer a less sweet dish, cut the sugar back to 1/3 cup. Makes 6-8 servings.
Bingo: Winners were Jim Hanson, Freda Albert, Al Albert, Rhonda Manley, Mike Love, Anna Rowsey, Bess Boutillier, Tina Smith, Kristie Hunter and Bob Bailey. The Super Blackout is up to $182 in 50 numbers or less.
Weight Club: Rosemary Newman was Queen of the Week. The UpRiver Weight Club meets on Friday mornings at the Fernwood Senior Center from 8 to 9 a.m.
Birthdays: Gene Lewis of Fernwood celebrated his 69th birthday with family and friends. Gene was born on Dec. 10, 1952 in Bismark, NM.
Harriett McCall of Fernwood celebrated her 83rd birthday with family and friends. Harriet was born on Dec. 10, 1938 in Moscow, Id.
Parade: The second annual "Lighted Holiday Parade" in Fernwood was outstanding. People young and old lined the highway on both sides. There were two tables- one offered hot coco with all the toppings anyone desired and home made dog treats, sponsored by the UpRiver Bible Church. The other table offered cider, choice of sugar, cowboy or espresso cookies, sponsored by The Way Home Church.
A white fire truck started the parade with lights and a rider on the truck gave each child a goodie bag. All of the participants of the parade were throwing candy to the spectators. There were four four-wheelers decked out with lights, a red fire truck decorated all around in lights with the American flag lite up, three pick-up trucks pulling floats of polar bears, reindeer, lights of all kinds, two logging trucks lit up from top to bottom and a tractor pulling a float with the Grinch, laying down- throwing candy to everyone. The St. Maries police department was the last one in the parade and ended the parade in fashion.
Recognition: Jay Trueman of Fernwoodd was acknowledged for his service to the community as a volunteer. During his 47 years of service to the Fernwood Fire District, he helped create a new building, acquired a newer fire engine, two brush trucks and much more.
The current and pass Fernwood fire fighters honored Jay with a dinner at the fire station which was decorated with hand made banners recognizing Jay for this 47 years of service. They presented him with a commemorative eight foot bench built by the fire fighters.
Welcome: Bron Berry and Tonya Caswell formally of Southern Idaho now reside in Emida.
Christmas Program: The "Not so Silent Night" presented by the Emida Community Bible Church was attended by over 95 people. The program included a skit, choir with everyone joining in singing Christmas songs and the Master of Ceremonies were Pastor Rick Pietlicki and Pastor Travis Frank. Dinner was served buffet style, and the program also included a poem.
PTO Holiday Shop: The UpRiver's PTO Holiday Shop contiues to Dec. 16. The shop has a variety of Christmas items the students can purchase for $2. Shopping is done through out the day. Volunteers wrap the gifts.
Themes: The UpRiver Elementary School's themes week continues-Dec. 15- is Theme Day-"There must have been some magic in that old silk hat they found.." Students wear your favorite holiday hat, elf ears or reindeer antlers. Dec. 16-Christmas color challenge. K/1 wear red; 2/3 wear blue; 4/5 wear green; 6th wear silver and gold. The class that has the best participation gets-a reward. Dec. 17-Silent Night. Wear your pajamas or comfy school appropriate clothing.
K-Club: Puppy Day is today (Dec. 15) at K-Club in the Tri-Community Library. There will be puppies joining in the fun today from 10 a.m. to noon.
Reading: The library contiues "Winter Reading" to all children through Jan. 2. Earn a ticket for every two hours read. Tickets give the children an opportunity to win great prizes. Open to children from preschool to high school. Prizes will be drawn on Jan. 3. Need not be present to win. There is also an Adult Winter Reading, where the adult can earn a ticket for the chance to win a gift certificate to Drifters in Emida or the Fernwood Mercantile for every book read. Contact the library at 208-245-4883 for more details.
UCU: The UpRiver Community United will meet on Dec. 16 at the Fernwood CAF Building, 6:30 p.m.
New Tri-Community Library: The Fernwood New Library Team, Tri-Community Library and the Benewah County Library District invites everyone to the WSU's presentation of a proposed plan for a new Tri-Community Library on Dec. 17 at the Fernwood Senior Center beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Christmas Program: The UpRiver Bible Church in Fernwood will have a Christmas program on Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m. A potluck dinner to follow. All welcome.
Christmas Stockings: The annual Christmas Stockings are located at Drifters in Emida. The girl, boy and teen stockings are filled by donations of surprise items. Tickets are 25 cents each or five for $1. Need not be present to win.
Craft Fair: The annual Emida "Craft Fair" will be on Dec. 18 at the Emida Community Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch will be soup and rolls for $4. Beverages will be $1 each. Santa will arrive at 2 p.m. and stay until 4 p.m. The drawing of the stocking winners will be done at 3:30 p.m.
Gift: The Tri-Community Library will have"Make a Gift" open house on Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come in anytime and use library supplies to make a gift or gift for someone special. All ages are welcome. The gifts to be made may include decorated frames, jewelry, card making and more.
Scrapbooking: Scrapbooking will be on Dec. 20 at the library from 2 to 5 p.m.
ECCA: The Emida Community Center Association will meet in the kitchen of the Emida Community Center on Dec. 21 at 6 p.m.
