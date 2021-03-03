PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE
Jonah D. Milligan, 26, St. Maries, felony domestic battery with traumatic injury, attempted strangulation (Feb. 18).
David J. Karn, 35, St. Maries, disturbing the peace, public nuisance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia (Feb. 18).
Marissa L. Sindt, 30, St. Maries, felony possession of heroin (Feb. 20).
Jack H. Comack, 34, St. Maries, felony possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia (Feb. 20).
Angela D. Fowler, 56, Harrison, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use, driving without privileges, failure to provide proof of insurance (Feb. 21).
CRIMINAL DISPOSITIONS
Joshua Nathaniel Cottrell, 38, Oldtown, ID, one misdemeanor charge of trespassing on cultivated property and one misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace was dismissed by motion of the prosecutor (Feb. 19).
David J. Karn, 35, St. Maries, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace, one misdemeanor charge of public nuisance, one misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana, and one misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use (Feb. 24). Sentence: 180-days incarceration, 170-days suspended, with credit for seven days served; 2-years unsupervised probation. Costs: $197.50.
Skyler T. Powell, 31, Post Falls, pleaded guilty to one felony charge of possession of a controlled substance (Feb. 19). Sentence: 1-year and 6-months determinate incarceration, suspended; 1-year and 6-months indeterminate with credit for time served; felony probation: 2-years. Fines: $500. Costs: $902.50.
CIVIL DISPOSITIONS
North Idaho Credit Corp. v. Johnny L. Taylor, default judgment awarded to the plaintiff in the amount of $6,506.26 (Feb. 18).
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Nancy L. Kalberer, default judgment awarded to the plaintiff in the amount of $6,537.47 (Feb. 18).
LVNV Funding LLC. v. Jason S. Gooley, default judgment awarded to the plaintiff in the amount of $1,448.39 (Feb. 19).
Cavalry SPV I, LLC (assignee of Citibank N.A.) v. Rondi L. Elders, default judgment awarded to the plaintiff in the amount o f $2,704.96 (Feb. 19).
ACS Inc. of Idaho v. Kendra Lynn Charles, default judgment awarded to the plaintiff in the amount of $1,034.62 (Feb. 19).
Collection Beureau Inc. v. Tyra Melissa Shaver, default judgment awarded to the plaintiff in the amount of $2,248.17 (Feb. 19).
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Vincent Vivier, default judgment awarded to the plaintiff in the amount of $6,112.09 (Feb. 22).
ACS Inc. of Idaho v. Levi W. Marek, default judgment awarded to the plaintiff in the amount of $5,708.17 (Feb. 22).
St. Maries Property Management v. Roddy Cordle Jr. and Stacey Robbins, petition granted in favor the plaintiff (Feb. 19).
North Idaho Credit Corp. v. Wales E. May, default judgment awarded to the plaintiff in the amount of $11,485.17 (Feb. 19).
North Idaho Credit Corp. v. Terry A. Wentzel, default judgment awarded to the plaintiff in the amount of $34,143.11 (Feb. 19).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.