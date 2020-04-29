Monday, April 20
4:02 p.m.: A Plummer resident reported that their neighbor decided to move their property line and is now building a fence on their property. A deputy was requested.
Tuesday, April 21
10:01 a.m.: A Benewah County resident reported that their jacket was stolen from the laundromat in St. Maries. He said he went to the laundromat the day prior before going home, starting a fire and going to bed. In the morning his jacket was gone. He was sure he wore it home and where someone must have broken in and stolen it.
10:53 a.m.: A Santa Creek resident reported that an individual stopped their pickup and shot his dog. He said the suspect then fled from their vehicle on foot into some nearby woods.
11:53 a.m.: A DeSmet resident called with questions about property lines. He said he and his neighbor are arguing because the neighbor wants to build a fence through his driveway.
4:48 p.m.: A Plummer resident reported that they saw their ex at the local grocer, in their car, with their son, smoking a joint. They said they knew it was a joint because the ex gets their drugs from a certain guy in Worley.
10:19 p.m.: A Christmas Hills resident reported that a male sitting in a blue BMW with Oregon plates was up the road listening to music. He said when the driver headed back down he was fiddling around with his dash. The resident was worried the car was stolen and going to be dumped.
Wednesday, April 22
1:30 a.m.: Two horses, near Idaho Avenue, St. Maries, were reported going for a walk toward the highway.
3:16 a.m.: A driver, near Idaho Avenue, St. Maries, reported that a guy roaming around. The driver said the individual tried to get in his truck with him. And now he is over sitting in a pile of dirt by the steam donkey.
10:53 a.m.: A Plummer resident reported that her husband was throwing shoes at people. He accidentally hit her ex-husband with one of them.
2:15 p.m.: A bicycle rider in St. Maries got their fishing pole between the cab of a truck and the bed when they turned a corner. The driver of the pickup truck insisted that the cyclist pay for a detailing of the truck. The rider did not think detailing the whole truck was fair because it was an older truck and the scuff was small and could be buffed out.
10:41 p.m.: A St. Maries resident called to report that some weird guy just knocked on her door and asked to use her bathroom.
Thursday, April 23
9:56 a.m.: A DeSmet resident called because she and her dad were having an argument. He was throwing her things outside and locked her out of her vehicle and took her car keys.
7:28 p.m.: A man with a black beard, wearing a gray hat, entered the garage of a St. Maries residence before being run off by the screaming of the homeowner’s children.
Friday, April 24
4:52 p.m.: Three hikers found themselves locked in the St. Maries landfill after parking inside the gate and then going for a hike. They called to ask for someone to let them out.
Saturday, April 25
7:37 a.m.: A St. Maries mother called to report that her 5-year-old son took his bicycle for a road trip. Her 3-year-old said that their brother was going to visit a friend in Milltown.
11:27 a.m.: A St. Maries man was reported for working when he his not supposed to be working during the shutdown. He reportedly had a sign on his door that said he is not working during the shutdown.
7:25 p.m.: Drivers were reportedly tearing up the field atop Christmas Hills despite signs posted that the field is for dirt bikes or 4-wheelers only. There was also fire pits in the parking lot and trash everywhere according to the caller.
Sunday, April 26
1:20 p.m.: A Benewah County male was reported accidentally shot with a shotgun by unknown shooter at an unknown location. He was sent to the BCH emergency room.
1:20 p.m.: A Fernwood resident reported that they found an ATV buried on their property. A tire could be seen sticking out of the ground. They reported it in case it was stolen.
1:47 p.m.: Someone lit a fire outside the dumpster near Toetly Road in Plummer. The caller said it looked to be scrap wood, pine cones and yard waste.
