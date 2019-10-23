Tuesday, Oct. 15
12:57 p.m.: A St. Maries woman asked to speak with a deputy about several things that had been stolen from her.
2:59 p.m.: A St. Maries woman was taken to the hospital after reportedly shooting herself through the foot.
4:28 p.m.: A St. Maries woman reported a neighbor’s dog trespassing in her yard again, and wanted deputies to respond. A verbal warning was issued to the owner.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
8:58 p.m.: A Benewah County resident said they’d seen a person putting an un-gutted deer in a dumpster, and wanted to speak with Fish and Game officers.
12:06 p.m.: A driver near DeSmet complained that a semi-truck towing a trailer house had been blowing insulation over the highway.
Thursday, Oct. 17
3:49 p.m.: A St. Maries woman said a woman was slandering her name online. She said the person was posting to get the caller to contact her and violate a civil protection order. The caller said they had the woman’s online accounts blocked, and was told of the posts by a third party. An arrest was made.
Friday, Oct. 18
2:10 p.m.: A Benewah County resident complained that an ex-girlfriend was harassing him online, and wanted deputies to ask her to stop.
Sunday, Oct. 20
9:45 a.m.: A Tensed man said a friend had told him he’d been stopped by a man claiming to be law enforcement and wearing a badge. The man had allegedly been harassing hunters in the area and threatening them, reportedly threatening violence if they did not leave the area.
Monday, Oct. 21
2:02 p.m.: A deputy was requested at St. Maries High School for a tobacco violation.
10:30 p.m.: An accident was reported on Highway 95 near the Kootenai County-Benewah County line. The caller said a tow truck lost a tire on the highway, and that another vehicle had hit it and gone into a ditch. Kootenai County deputies were advised.
