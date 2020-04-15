There are a lot of children home right now and it is hard to find things to entertain them. My children could play for hours with a few cookie cutters and play dough. This play dough recipe keeps for a long time and is very soft. It uses 1/3 cup salt per batch.
Play Dough: Add 1 cup of flour, 2 Tsp. of cream of tartar and 1/3 cup of salt to a 2 quart saucepan. Add a few drops of food coloring to 1 cup of water, then stir into the flour mixture along with 1 Tbls. of vegetable oil. Heat on medium heat and continue stirring until it starts getting solid. Keep stirring until the dough starts gathering together around the spoon. About 2 minutes. Let cool on waxpaper or a plate. Once cooled, knead the play dough for a minute or two to get out any lumps. Store in a plastic bag. Repeat for each color you want.
Community Gatherings: All clubs and community meetings for the Harrison/Medimont area are postponing their meetings and gatherings Continue to call and visit with your friends and neighbors via phone and social media to help keep our community strong.
Craft Bazaar: The Spring Craft Bazaar sponsored by the Worthwhile Club of Medimont on April 25 at the Medicine Mountain Grange has been postponed.
School News: Kootenai Jr./ Sr. High Schools and Harrison Elementary staff are continuing the education of their students during this time of isolation. For
The Jr./Sr. High Prom has been cancelled. The spring Parent/teacher conferences have been cancelled. The high school graduation ceremony for June 6 is under review.
School Meals: Kootenai School District will continue to supply meals to those families that have requested it. Meals can be delivered via morning bus routes or picked up at the school kitchen. If you want to be added at any time, please contact Megan in the elementary office (208) 689-3511.
