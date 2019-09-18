A ceremony to observe National POW/MIA Recognition Day will be this Friday, Sept. 20, at 2 p.m. in the Shattuck Amphitheater on the University of Idaho’s Moscow campus.
The event is free and open to the public.
Capt. Kendrick H. Passey, combat rescue officer assigned to the Joint Personal Recovery Agency, Personnel Recovery Academy as the Training Operations Officer, will speak as the guest of honor during the ceremony. Passey has served combat deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq and Kuwait.
The university’s Navy, Army and Air Force ROTC units are hosting the event.
National POW/MIA Recognition Day has been observed on the third Friday of September since 1986 by presidential proclamation.
