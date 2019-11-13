St. Paul’s Lutheran Church invites residents to its Fourth Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner Thursday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. in the church basement.
The event features food, fellowship and activities for children. All are invited to attend, but limited seating is available.
Those who wish to take part must RSVP to 208-245-5420 by Tuesday, Nov. 26.
