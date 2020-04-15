PineappleTeriyaki Chicken: 6 Chicken Breasts, skinned and boned 1/2 Red Onion, sliced 1 Green Pepper, cored, seeded and sliced 1 cup Teriyaki Marinade with (drained) pineapple juice 1 (15 ounce) can Pineapple Rings, drained. Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish and place chcken in dish. Arrange vegetables over chicken. Pour marinade over vegetables over chicken. Bake uncovered at 350* for 45 minutes. Spoon juices over chicken once during baking. About 10 minutes before chicken is done, place pineapple slices over chicken and return to oven. Great served with broccoli Waldorf salad and asparagus Caesar.
Donations: The Fernwood Mercantile donated Clorox Wipes to the UpRiver Food Bank. The UpRiver Food Bank received $500 worth of food from an anonymous donation.
Lunches: If you would like to pick up a meal from the Fernwood Senior Meal Site on Mondays and Thursday from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Call the night before at 208-245-3392 (leave message) to ensure there will be enough food prepared.
Meal Program: The Fernwood Senior Meal Program has been given some emergency funds. If any senior (60 and older) in the UpRiver area who could use a meal, shopping or is in need of other services please contact Rosemary Newman or John Smith at 208-245-1459.
Weight Club: Rosemary Newman was Queen of the Week. Kristi Preyer won the Easter “ Bunny HipHop” contest. Kristi won a large tote filled with Easter items and canned food.
Emida Library: The Sharing Library Box located in the parking lot of the Emida Community Center has been restocked with new selections which include general non-fiction, mystery, thrillers, sci-fi, folk tales, humor and biographies. Take a book or leave a book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.