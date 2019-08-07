Wednesday, July 31
12:30 p.m.: A woman living near St. Maries said someone had broken into her vehicle. They allegedly stole money and prescription drugs.
12:38 p.m.: A driver reported a two-vehicle accident on the Benewah Creek Road near St. Maries. They said it looked like someone was hurt, and a passenger window on one vehicle was broken.
6:35 p.m.: A St. Maries man said his son was at his residence arguing with him, and he was concerned it would turn into a fight. He asked for the subject to be removed from the property.
Thursday, Aug. 1
5:54 a.m.: A St. Maries resident said his wife had called and threatened to come to St. Maries with friends, beat him and “clean out” the house.
7:51 p.m.: A St. Maries resident said she let a friend borrow two vape devices, and later found she had sold them to another acquaintance. She wanted deputy contact to discuss options for getting the devices back.
Friday, Aug. 2
12:03 p.m.: A DeSmet driver reported a two-vehicle accident on Highway 95. The caller said a vehicle was on fire, and someone was trapped inside.
10:21 p.m.: An ambulance was dispatched to Calder for a woman with second- or third-degree burns on one hand.
Saturday, Aug. 3
3:44 a.m.: A St. Maries man said his ex-girlfriend had stolen his dog.
2:00 p.m.: A DeSmet woman said part of the woods near her residence were on fire. She said no structures were threatened at the time, but she could see flames in the area.
9:49 p.m.: A Plummer resident said a group of children were wandering in the area and breaking windows.
Sunday, Aug. 4
9:51 a.m.: A Benewah County woman said her son, a juvenile, had been living with his grandmother. The grandmother had died, and the landlord of her property said the juvenile needed to vacate the property as no rent had been paid. The mother wished to discuss her son’s rights.
5:48 p.m.: A St. Maries woman said she found a bag of drug paraphernalia in an apartment, and wanted deputies to remove it from the residence.
9:27 p.m.: A St. Maries resident said someone had crawled through her window and stolen her laptop while she was out. She asked for deputy contact to file a report.
