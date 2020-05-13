The crockpot is still the best way to make a meal ahead of time when you know that time will be short in the evening. Coming home to a meal all ready cooked is worth the extra time it takes in the morning to prepare it.
Crockpot Cheesy Chicken and Rice: Season 4 chicken thigh or breasts (skin and bones on) with 1 tsp. salt and 1/2 tsp pepper and 1 Tbls. parsley. Brown the outsides in a pan with a little bit of oil. (Insides will cook in the crockpot). Pour 1-1/2 cups chicken broth, 1 can cream of chicken soup, 1 tsp. garlic powder and 1/2 tsp. pepper in a crockpot. Whisk together. Pour 1 cup uncooked rice (I like Jasmine Rice) into the crockpot and spread out evenly. Pour in 1 diced onion, 1 cup broccoli florets and1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese. Lay browned chicken on the very top and close lid. Cook on low for 6 to 8 hours or high 3 to 4 hours or until rice is as tender as you’d like it and chicken is cooked through. Remove chicken onto a place stir rice mixture and add to the plate. More cheese can be sprinkled over the top.
Church: The Harrison Community Baptist Church is open for worship on Sundays at 10:00 a.m. They will be seating families according to the CDC guidelines and masks and hand sanitizer will be available. There will not be a nursery. The Adult Sunday School will resume at 8:45 a.m. but there will not be Sunday School for children and youth.
The Crossroads Community Church in Rose Lake is open for worship on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. They will be seating families according to the CDC guidelines. There will be Sunday School for all ages at 9:30 a.m.
The River of Life Church in in Medimont is open for worship on Sundays at 10:00 a.m. They will be seating families according to the CDC guidelines.
Crane Museum: The Crane Museum will be proceeding with exterior repairs and painting. The Historical Society received a grant from the Idaho Heritage Trust toward this work. The grant requires a fifty percent match which can be met because of the past generosity of the community and visitors. Membership dues as well as donations, purchase of historical calendars, pictures and books, and fund raisers will go toward ongoing maintenance and replenishing depleted accounts.
The 2021 calendars featuring river drivers will be available and 2020 calendars are available for sale. Regular museum hours are Sat, Sun and holidays from noon to 4:00 p.m. beginning May 23. To visit at other hours, call 208-689-3111 or 208-689-3194. Please practice social distancing and limit the number in the museum at any one time.
Plant Sale: The Crane Historical Society will hold its annual plant sale May 23 and 24 on the museum yard. Hours are Sat., May 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Sun., May 24 from noon to 4:00 p.m. If you have plants you would like to donate, call 208-689-3194 or bring them to the museum before the sale starts on May 23. The sale is held outdoors, but please practice social distancing.
Rose Lake: The Rose Lake cemetery clean-up has been canceled until further notice. The 2020 reunion/picnic has been cancelled due to the covid-19 large group gathering guidelines. They are still accepting memorial donations, dues and general donations and items for the yard sale in Oct. Donations can be mailed to Rose Lake Historical Society, 14917 S. Queen St., Cataldo, Id 83810. For more information, contact Gail, 208-682-3478 or Connie, 208-682-2643.
Summer Concerts: The Harrison Summer Concert Series in the park will be presenting Ray Roberson playing American Blues on May 23 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The concerts are sponsored by the Harrison Chamber of Commerce.
