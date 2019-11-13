The seventh and eight grade band will participate in this year's Northwest Gathering of the Bands at North Idaho College.
The middle school music group will perform under the direction of professional conductors and spend a whole day learning a music piece. The piece will be one that was composed by one of the conductors.
“I've been to a lot of concerts and played semi-professionally for years, but I've never come across an opportunity to play a piece that was composed by the person conducting it,” seventh and eight grade music instructor Mr. Broyles said.
The middle school band will perform the piece at 7 p.m at the Schuler Performing Arts Center on Wednesday Nov. 13. The performance is open to the public and free to attend.
