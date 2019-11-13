The National Resources Conservation Service’s local work groups will meet Wednesday, Nov. 20 in Hayden. The event, which includes representatives from Benewah, Shoshone and Kootenai Counties, will allow residents to review the performance of NRCS projects in the last year, share feedback and priorities for the next year, and learn more about projects that could benefit their community.
The event will be at 701 W. Buckles Ave. in Hayden, and will be from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, contact Aubrey Hoxie at 208-209-4350 or Ree Brannon at 208-987-4008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.