Prosecutor’s Office
Micah I. Dacosta, 22, of St. Maries. Felony eluding an officer (July 21).
Dallas R. Eells, Jr., 44, of St. Maries. Subsequent offence driving under the influence (July 27).
Sean M. Galassi, 23, of St. Maries. Malicious injury to property (July 26).
Joanna L. Pearson, 48, of Post Falls. Driving under the influence with excessive blood alcohol content (BAC 0.249) (July 20).
Jonathan P. Singer, 35, of Spokane. Possession of cocaine, possession of MDMA, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia (July 30).
Anaka K. Olsen, 19, of Coeur d’Alene. Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (July 29).
Dispositions
There are no new dispositions.
Civil Court
LVNV Funding vs. Brent A. Michael, default judgment for the plaintiff of $2,858.67 (July 25).
Capital One Bank N.A. vs. Rusti N. Brandvold, default judgment for the plaintiff of $1,972.06 (July 25).
Credit Acceptance Corp. vs. Curtis Doolittle, default Judgment for the plaintiff of $8,603.48 (July 29).
Chapman Financial Services vs. Mason L. Cobb, default judgment for the plaintiff of $7,323.61 (July 29).
