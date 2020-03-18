If you want to help boost your immune system, the key ingredients for reducing inflammation and boosting your immune systems to look for are; garlic, turmeric, ginger, green tea and vitamin C from citrus and dark, leafy greens. This recipe combines a few of these ingredients. I like to cook kale along with the broccoli to give even more vitamin C.
Lemon Garlic Broccoli: Steam 3 pounds of broccoli until tender. Drain. Meanwhile, combine in a blender; 1/2 cup olive oil, 1/4 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice, 1 tsp. garlic powder or 1 tsp. chopped garlic, 1 tsp. salt. Blend until creamy. Pour the lemon garlic dressing over the broccoli and toss gently.
Movie Night: The Kids College family movie night scheduled for March 19 at Harrison Elementary School has been cancelled.
Grange News: The Harrison Grange will not be officially meeting until further notice.
The Medicine Mountain Grange meeting for March 24 has been cancelled.
Family Breakfast: The Monthly Family Breakfast for March 21 at the Crossroads Community Church in Rose Lake has been cancelled.
Sports Awards: The Kootenai Warriors Winter Sports Awards Banquet for March 25 is postponed. Date to be announced.
Craft Bazaar: The Worthwhile Club of Medimont is sponsoring a Spring Craft Bazaar on April 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Medicine Mountain Grange. Anyone who would like to have a table at the bazaar can contact Dorothy Donohoe, 208-689-3385.
Worthwhile Club: The Worthwhile Club of Medimont meeting and luncheon scheduled for March 18 has been cancelled.
Library News: All Community Library Network locations including Harrison Library and the bookmobile will be temporarily closed until April 6 to reduce the spread of COVID-19. You can download e-books and audio books with the Libby App (instructions can be found on communitylibrary.net/digital). Download music and other online resources. Do not return the physical items. They will not be overdue and they have lifted all blocks for downloads. If you need help with online access, go to communitylibrary.net or call 208-773-1506 ext. 322.
