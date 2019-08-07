A local photographer has won the 2019-20 school year contract for individual and class photos at Heyburn Elementary, St. Maries Middle School, St. Maries High School and Kootenai schools.
Michella Davenport of MD Photography has been taking portraits and action photography for a decade and will continue to offer those services as she ventures into school portraits.
Paper order forms will be available through the school the week of photos, and Ms. Davenport will also provide an online order option during that time as well.
