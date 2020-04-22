Monday, April 13
6:24 p.m.: A camper at the fairgrounds in St. Maries reported that he has been camping there for two weeks and there are other people there playing Frisbee golf and being confrontational. He said that they hit his camper with the Frisbee and have gotten into his face. A verbal warning was issued.
Wednesday, April 15
1:35 p.m.: A life flight was requested for a DeSmet area resident who was having an anxiety attack and could not pee. He said his knee also hurt but that there were no other problems.
3:20 p.m.: A DeSmet resident reported that they bought hydroponic farm grow lights on Facebook. She said she paid $25 for the lights and could no longer contact the seller who was said to live in Pullman, WA.
3:21 p.m.: A Plummer resident reported that a train started a fire again this week.
3:36 p.m.: A St. Maries property owner reported that an individual, known to them, painted a 400’ by 30’ space on the ground of their property like the “yellow brick road.” A deputy was requested.
Thursday, April 16
10:07 a.m.: Individuals were reportedly drinking and using the laundry baskets as go karts at the laundromat in St. Maries.
Friday, April 17
11:14 a.m.: A Plummer resident reported that she and a bunch of locals are upset with all the Washington people in the park. She said when the Washington people were told to go back to their state they laughed. She said she told the park rangers as well and they were not happy about it either.
Saturday, April 18
11:28 a.m.: A St. Maries resident asked dispatch if there was an event going on at Christmas Hills. They said in the last couple of days there have probably been 100 big campers and toy haulers heading up Christmas Hills and he thought it should be closed due to coronavirus. A deputy was requested.
3:43 p.m.: A St. Maries resident reported that he thinks someone took 50’ of logging cable from his garage sometime last year.
Sunday, April 19
9:32 a.m.: A Tensed resident reported that she sent money to an individual claiming to be a service member stationed in Iraq. She sent him $1,000. The individual said it was so he could send stuff home from Iraq. Her son told her it was a fraud and she should not send any more money or respond to messages from the individual. She requested to speak with the sheriff.
7:50 p.m.: A St. Maries resident reported that he caught a teenage male taking the license plate off the back of his vehicle. He told the teenager to put the plate back on. However the teenager dropped the plate and ran. A deputy was requested.
Monday, April 20
11:54 a.m.: Construction workers at Jefferson Avenue and First Street in St. Maries reported a utility sign was stolen.
3:02 p.m.: A St. Maries resident reported that there is always a red car with some big, tall, dude dumpster diving. The individual would not leave the area when asked.
