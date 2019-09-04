Prosecutor’s Office
Cheryl L. Minello, 56, of Carrollton, TX. Felony battery of a jailer, obstructing an officer and driving under the influence (Aug. 25).
Paul W. Brabner, 60, of St. Maries. Possession of marijuana (Aug. 25).
Rebecca L. Taylor, 42, of Spokane, WA. Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (Aug. 24).
Bobbi Jo Rotter, 48, of St. Maries. Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (Aug. 26).
Rochelle J. Griffin, 26, of St. Maries. Driving under the influence (Aug.24).
Kelly A. Morales, 49, of Carbon Cliff, Illinois. Driving under the influence (Aug. 27).
Danielle R. Boisselle, 38, of St. Maries. Possession of marijuana and driving without privileges (Aug. 28).
Dispositions
Ryley A. Crile, 25, pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing officers and violation of a no-contact order (Aug. 16). $100 fines, $257.50 costs, 180 days jail (150 days suspended, 7 days credited), 2 years unsupervised probation.
Iryna Dariichuk, 37, pleaded guilty to failure to stop at a check station for inspection, grading or weighting, a misdemeanor (July 21). $118.50 fines, $160.50 costs.
Weston E. Gauthier, 27, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace (Aug. 16). $200 fines, $157.50 costs, 90 days jail (86 days suspended), 1 year unsupervised probation.
Isiah J. Harrington, 19, had charges against him dismissed for attempted robbery (Jan. 14).
David M. Samuels, 28, pleaded guilty to petty theft (January 17). $30 costs, 90 days jail (60 days suspended, 30 days credited), 1 year unsupervised probation.
Civil Court
Midland Funding LLC vs. Linsey Derry, default judgment for the plaintiff of $945.90 (Aug. 23).
Midland Funding LLC vs. Allan Yeager, default judgment for the plaintiff of $6,008.81 (Aug. 23).
Midland Funding LLC vs. Dirk Mauro, default judgment for the plaintiff of $833.14 (Aug. 23).
Automated Accounts Inc. vs. Crystal Wentzel, default judgment for the plaintiff of $4,664.27 (Aug. 23).
