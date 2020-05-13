The University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts invites high school seniors with an interest in theatre to create a short video for a chance to win one of two $1,000 scholarships for Fall 2020.
Students with an interest in acting, design, stage management, directing and writing are encouraged to apply by submitting a 2-to 3-minute video showcasing their talent and passion for theatre.
Students should send a link of their video to theatre@uidaho.edu by June 13.
