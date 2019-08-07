The Valley Piecemakers Quilt Show is Sunday, Sept. 1, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The quilt show regularly features more than 100 quilts made by local quilters. There will be a raffle quilt drawing.
This yearâ€™s featured quilter is Sherry Epler.
Money raised from the raffled quilts will be divided among local nonprofits.
Past recipients include Benewah Humane Society, St. Maries Senior Meal Site and the Fernwood Senior Center.
