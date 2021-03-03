It is March and I it always makes me think of St. Patrick’s Day, Green things and cabbage. This recipe for roasted cabbage is a good way to give it a lot of flavor. This recipe is for 1/2 of a small cabbage and makes 6 servings at 77 calories per serving.
Roasted Cabbage: Cut a small head (about 2-1/2 pounds) of green cabbage in half from it’s top down through the core. Place the cut-side down on a cutting board and slice it thinly around the core so you have fine ribbons. Discard the core. Melt 1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil and 1 Tbsp. unsalted butter in a large saute pan. Add the cabbage and 1-1/2 tsp. salt and 1/2 tsp. pepper. Saute for 10 to 15 minutes until the cabbage is tender and begins to brown. Stir occasionally. Remove from heat and stir in 1/2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar and 1 Tbsp. fresh thyme (optional). Serve warm.
TOPS: The Harrison TOPS Club will be resuming meetings on March 4 at the Harrison Senior Center. Weigh-in is from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. followed by the meeting from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is a weight loss support group. New members are welcome.
Visionary: The Visionary Missionary Society luncheon and meeting is March 4 at noon at the Harrison Community Baptist Church. All ladies are welcome. Glendora DeSantis is the hostess.
School Board: The Board of the Trustees meeting for the Kootenai School District #274 is March 8 at 7 p.m. in the Harrison Elementary multi-purpose room.
Bookmobile: The Bookmobile will be at the Valley Mart Store on March 10 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Harrison Elementary from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It will at the Rose Lake School on March 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Potluck: The Harrison Community Baptist Church is resuming the monthly potlucks. The next potluck is March 14 at 11:30 a.m. following the 10 a.m. morning worship service.
