The St. Joe Valley Credit Union turns 60 Tuesday, Oct. 29, and the branch is celebrating with a week-long event.
From Monday, Oct. 28 through Friday, Nov. 1, the credit union will offer refreshments and prize drawings during its regular business hours. On Tuesday, employees invite community members to celebrate with cake.
The credit union is located at 129 S. 9th Street and can be reached at 208-245-4231.
