Easy Cheesecake: 2 (8 ounce) packages Cream Cheese, softened 1/2 cup Sugar 1/2 teaspoon Vanilla 2 Eggs 1 (9 inch) Graham Cracker pie crust
In mixer, beat together the cream cheese, sugar, vanilla and eggs. Pour into pie crust. Bake at 350* for 40 minutes. Cool. Serve with any pie filling for topping.
Bingo: Al Albert called at UpRiver Bingo. Winners were Bob Bailey, David Groth, Sue Taylor, Freda Albert, Frankie Smith, Irene Slette, Dave Sawley, Mike Love, Kim Rohrich, Debra Bailey, Tina Smith, Kristi Hunter, Cathy Anderson and Rhonda Manley. UpRiver Bingo is played on Thursday evenings from 5:45 to 8 p.m.
Weight Club: Kristi Preyer and Rhonda Wilks tied for the Queen of the Week. Four weeks remain in the Easter “Bunny HipHop” contest. Kristi Preyer and Rhonda Wilks are both tied for first place.
School Lunches: School District 41 UpRiver lunches are Mar. 18- sausage pizza, lunch salad, mixed fruit and milk; Mar. 19- potato soup, cheese breadstick, carrots, applesauce, chocolate pudding and milk; Mar. 20- chicken sandwich, peas, string cheese, pears, ketchup/barbeque and milk; Mar. 23- chicken nugget, macaroni & cheese, peas, pears, ketchup/barbeque and milk; Mar. 24- barbeque chicken drumstick, au gratin potatoes, mixed fruit, apple crisp and milk.
Emida Bingo: Emida Bingo will be at the Emida Community Center’s kitchen on Mar. 18 (tonight) from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
UCU: The UpRiver Community United will meet at the Fernwood CAF Building on Mar. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Baseball: UpRiver boys are welcome to join the St. Maries Little League Baseball. Ages 4 1/2 (born on or before Aug. 31, 2015) to 6 years old for T-Ball; 7-9 for Minor League; 10-12 for Major League and 13-14 for Junior League. Conact Ryan Barbour at 208-568-0126 or Lexie Barbour at 208-582-2470.
Softball: UpRiver girls can join the St. Maries Little League Softball. Ages 7-9 for Minor League and 10-12 for Major League.
Santa/Fernwood: Santa/Fernwood Sewer Project will meet on Mar. 24 at 5 p.m. The Santa Water & Sewer Project will meet on Mar. 24 at 5:30 p.m. Both meetings will be at the District Office.
