Tuesday, Dec. 10
10:00 a.m.: A St. Maries man said he got a call from someone claiming to represent his son, who lives out of the country. The caller said the son had been found with drugs, and they required a money transfer to have him removed. No info was given. The caller contacted the son, who confirmed there were no issues. The call was reported as fraudulent.
12:04 p.m.: A logging accident was reported in the Calder area. A man was bleeding from his leg, but not profusely. An ambulance was dispatched.
1:13 p.m.: A woman near St. Maries reported that a man was digging into the side of the river dike with a piece of machinery. She said the machine was blocking the road, that there were no safety cones or flaggers to direct traffic, and that she was uncertain whether the owner had a permit to work on the dike.
9:33 p.m.: A house fire was reported in Plummer.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
4:06 a.m.: A St. Maries man reported that he had heard of someone prowling around the area, and asked for deputies to keep a watch on the area.
10:36 a.m.: A Plummer resident said they found a puppy dumped at their house. It appeared to be scratched as though it was attacked by something. She said her husband was transporting the dog to Hope’s Haven Animal Shelter.
5:06 p.m.: A driver on Cherry Creek Road said his brother had wrecked off the side of a mountain. The brother was reportedly in the car holding the brake, afraid the vehicle would slide all the way down. A tow truck was requested.
9:10 p.m.: A Plummer resident reported a violent altercation with a family member.
Thursday, Dec. 12
2:29 p.m.: A vehicle was reported on its top off the road near Calder. There were no occupants in the area.
8:47 p.m.: A woman in St. Maries said her son’s vehicle was egged in the IGA parking lot. She said she had a suspect, and gave a name and description. She said IGA would not release security tapes of the incident without police request.
Friday, Dec. 13
2:35 p.m.: A St. Maries resident said he and his children were being harassed by a neighbor, who complained for them to “be quiet.” He asked what could be done about the situation.
8:27 p.m.: A Fernwood woman said a family member took a vehicle from her property and gave it to another party several months before. She initially thought the vehicle’s owner had taken it, and only recently learned the truth. The vehicle was found wrecked in Shoshone County, and Shoshone deputies advised her to contact local law enforcement and report the theft.
Saturday, Dec. 14
1:15 p.m.: A woman said someone had stolen her phone number and was using it to fraudulently text her friend asking for photos.
Sunday, Dec. 15
4:28 p.m.: A St. Maries man said another resident had borrowed his rifle for hunting some time ago. He said a woman had recently called him saying the gun was pawned in St. Maries. The man said he would go to the store and confirm whether the gun had been pawned.
Monday, Dec. 16
4:17 p.m.: A DeSmet woman reported someone had stolen her Honda that morning. She said she waited to report the theft in hopes that another resident had only borrowed it.
