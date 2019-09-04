Monday, Aug. 26
2:04 p.m.: A Benewah County property holder reported a break-in at their property. The owner had evicted the resident recently and had changed the locks. They said they would go to the sheriff’s office to give a full report.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
2:52 p.m.: A Santa man said he stopped short at a dumpster to avoid a number of bikes, and a vehicle struck his. The vehicle then took off at high speed.
6:49 p.m.: A St. Maries woman said she’d lost an envelope of money between the bank and her home. She wanted the loss logged in case it was found and turned in.
9:01 p.m.: A Fernwood resident said a neighbor assaulted him with his fists. The assault allegedly occurred on the caller’s property, and the neighbor had since left. He said his family had a protection order against the neighbor.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
12:03 p.m.: A driver reported a single-motorcycle accident on State 3 between St. Maries and Emida. They said the driver appeared injured, and that they left their brother with the patient until an ambulance could arrive.
1:25 p.m.: A St. Maries business reported they found a woman shoplifting from them on video. An arrest was made.
3:09 p.m.: A driver reported a car had run into the ditch on State 5. They said there were many people standing around the accident, and it didn’t appear anyone was injured.
4:03 p.m.: Sheriff Dave Resser inquired with Mayor Tom Carver as to whether the city wished to enforce a ban on dogs at Aqua Park over the weekend. City Hall responded they would allow dogs in the park on leashes or in pens, but that the ban should be enforced if the dogs are running free.
7:49 p.m.: A Plummer resident said someone had tied a very aggressive dog up in their yard, and they were unable to free it for fear of being bitten.
Thursday, Aug. 29
10:34 p.m.: A deputy reported that he was with a vehicle that had just crashed in St. Maries when the vehicle attempted to flee the scene. An arrest was made.
Saturday, Aug. 31
11:11 a.m.: A woman in St. Maries reported a one-vehicle accident near the garbage dump. She said a woman had started to go off the road, overcorrected and hit a tree.
2:06 p.m.: Sheriff Resser took a statement from a man in St. Maries. The man said he had video of a man stealing firewood from his property. The man just wanted someone to talk with the suspect.
Sunday, Sept. 1
2:53 a.m.: A call was received from a St. Maries residence. Voices could be heard on the line, but nobody answered a return phone call. A number trace revealed the address, and deputies responded to check on the call. An arrest was made for domestic battery.
5:51 a.m.: A St. Maries man said he had a heavily pregnant woman come to his house badly beaten. She said her boyfriend had been drunk the previous night and beaten her. An arrest was made.
Monday, Sept. 2
12:28 p.m.: A driver near Plummer said a vehicle had run off the road on Highway 95. A woman and baby were in the vehicle, but neither appeared injured.
1:04 p.m.: A deputy said a vendor at the carnival had been stolen from the previous night.
4:38 p.m.: A caller advised a trailer had detached from a truck on Highway 95 near Tensed. The trailer was reportedly blocking a lane.
