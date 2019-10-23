St. Joe Valley Dental is offering $2,000 worth of dental work to a member of the community.
Throughout the next few weeks, the office will be accepting nominations for an adult who is deserving of the gift. The drawing will be Nov. 31, and the dental work will be done before Christmas.
Stop by the office at 1722 Main Ave in St. Maries with a nomination. Call 208-245-2242 for more information.
