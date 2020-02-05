I love my crock-pot. It is great to come home to the smell of a meal cooking after being gone all day.
Slow Cooker Bacon Cheeseburger Soup: Place 4 small potatoes, peeled and diced, 1 small white or yellow onion, chopped, 1 cup shredded carrots, 1 tsp. Dried basil, and 1 tsp. dried parsley in a large crock pot. Pour 3 cups chicken broth over vegetables. Cover with lid. Cook on low heat 6 to 8 hours OR on high heat 4 to 5 hours or until potatoes are tender. About 45 minutes before serving, cook and crumble 1-pound ground beef in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Drain any grease. Pour cooked ground beef into crock pot. Add in 8 slices cooked, chopped bacon as well. Carefully wipe out hot skillet with a paper towel then add 3 Tbls. butter. When butter is melted whisk in 1/4 cup flour and cook until golden brown and bubbly (about 1 minute.) Whisk in 2 cups milk, 1/2 tsp. salt and 1/4 tps. pepper. Pour mixture into the crock pot and stir to combine everything. Add 2 cups shredded pepper jack cheese (or cheddar) to the crock pot. Stir to combine. Cover with lid and cook another 20 minutes or until cheese melts.
Visionary: The Visionary Missionary Society luncheon and meeting is Feb. 6 at noon at the Harrison Community Baptist Church.
Quilting: The Grange Grannies Quilting Club is Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Medicine Mountain Grange Hall in Medimont. Bring along your quilting, sewing, or craft project, sewing machine and a snack lunch.
School Board: The Kootenai Joint School District #274 Board of the Trustees meeting is Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Harrison Elementary School in room 5.
Bookmobile: The Community Library Network Bookmobile comes to the Harrison are on the second and fourth Wednesdays. The next visit will be Feb. 12. The stops times are Valley Mart, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.; Kootenai Schools, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It is in the Rose Lake area on the second and fourth Thursdays. The next visit will be Feb. 13. The stop times are Rose Lake School, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; Hardy Loop and E. Canyon Rd, 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Canyon School, noon to 2:00 p.m.
Family Night: The Kids College Family Night is Feb. 13 at Harrison Elementary School. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. in the cafeteria followed by an evening of painting ceramics with your family at 5:20 p.m. There is no charge for the event and is a great way to spend time together as a family.
TOPS: The TOPS (Harrison Take Off Pounds Sensibly) chapter is inviting new members to join their weight loss support group. The weigh-in is every Thursday from 8:30 am. to 9:30 a.m. followed by the meeting at the Harrison Senior Center. For more information contact Gwen Wadley, 208-245-3019
Bible Study: The Medimont Tuesday Morning Bible Study has begun. It meets every Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. at the Medicine Mountain Grange Hall. The Men’s Iron2Iron Fellowship is every Thursday morning at 6:15 a.m. at the Harrison Community Baptist Church.
The Harrison Tuesday Morning Women’s Bible Study is at 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Harrison Community Baptist Church. The lesson is “Having a Mary heart in a Martha World”. Contact Gwen Wadley for more information, 208-245-3019.
The Wednesday Bible Study for Women has begun on Wednesdays from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Tin Cup in Harrison. This is a three-week study on Acts 15-18 about Paul’s second missionary journey and visit to Thessalonica followed by a two-week study on 1 and 2 Thessalonians. For more information call Cheri at 208-699-6505.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.