Avista is making temporary changes to power line operations in several service areas including St. Maries due to dry conditions and high fire danger.
Typically, lines located in rural and/or forested areas are re-energized automatically. However, during the current dry weather conditions, Avista’s line personnel will physically patrol an outage area before a line is placed back into service. This temporary change in operations could lead to longer outage times.
Avista will return power line operations to normal as soon as weather permits.
