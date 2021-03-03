Ham ‘n Cabbage Stew: 1/2 pound cooked Ham, cubed 1/2 cup diced Onions 1 Garlic Clove, minced 4-oz. can sliced Mushrooms 4 cups Cabbage 2 cups Carrots 1/4 teaspoon Pepper 1/4 teaspoon Caraway Seeds 2/3 cup Beef Broth 1 Tablespoon Cornstarch 2 Tablespoons Water
Combine all ingredients except cornstarch and water in slow cooker. Cover. Cook on low 4-6 hours. Mix cornstarch and water until smooth. Stir into slow cooker during last hour to thicken slightly. Makes 4-5 servings
Bunco: Bunco winners were Tina Smith and Terry Seymore, first; Freda Albert, second; Cindy Wolff, third and Becky Ahonen, fourth. Bunco is played on the last Monday of the month at Freda Albert’s house in Santa.
ECCA: The Emida Community Center Associaton had eight members present. Topics brought up for discussion were Appriecation Day; upcoming Easter Egg Hunt on Apr. 2. Members are asked to bring a bag of candy to the next meeting (Mar. 16) to fill the eggs.
Pig Raffle: The Emida Community Center Association is having two -1/2 pig raffles. Tickets are $2 each or six for $10. Contact Jenell Higgins at 208-582-3055, Jamye Reeves at 208-245-1046 or Rhonda Wilks at 208-245-5117. Tickets can also be bought at Triple XXX in St. Maries or at Drifters Cafe in Emida.
Donation: A case of canned peas, canned corn; canned peaches; case of spaghetti; 1 1/2 cases of a variety of canned fruit, beans and soup were donated to the UpRiver Food Bank. Four cases of Ensure were donated to the UpRiver Food Bank.
Bingo: Bingo winners were Bess Boutillier, Freda Albert, Brandy Boutillier, Betty Jones, Mike Love, Rhonda Manley, Cathy Anderson, Tina Smith and Andrew Love. UpRiver Bingo is played on Thursday evenings at the Fernwood Senior Center. 5:45 p.m. begins with Texas Blackout. Contact Anna Rowsey at 208-245-4516 for further details.
Weight Club: Kristi Preyer was Queen of the Week and Month. The UpRiver Weight Club meets on Friday mornings at the Fernwood Senior Center from 8 to9 a.m.
Breakfast & Lunch: The UpRiver Elementary breakfasts and lunches are Mar. 3-yogart and blueberry muffin and whole grain cheese pizza with low fat cheese; Mar. 4-egg and cheese biscuit and chicken wrap in a whole grain tortilla shell with lettuce, cheese and ranch dressing; Mar. 8-whole grain low sugar cereal & string cheese and whole grain mini pancakes with turkey sausage and seasoned diced potatoes; Mar. 9-whole grain apple cinnamon Texas toast and teriyaki chicken with brown rice and egg roll. All breakfast entrees include fruit, 100 percent fruit juice and milk. All lunch entrees include fruit, vegetable and milk.
Science Fair: The UpRiver’s Science Fair deadline is Mar. 4. Students are asked to submit their electronic projects early.
UpRiver Saddle Club: The UpRiver Saddle Club’s “Land Committee” wil meet at the Fernwood CAF Building on Mar. 7 at 3 p.m. The regular meeting will begin at 4 p.m.
NLT: The New Library Team will meet at the Tri-Community Library on Mar. 8 from 4 to 5 p.m.
