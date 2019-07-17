Prosecutor’s Office
Derek D. Leeds, 30, of St. Maries. Felony aggravated assault on certain law enforcement personnel, felony battery on certain law enforcement personnel, resisting and obstructing an officer, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (July 8).
Charles G. Brown, 59, of Spokane. Driving under the influence of alcohol (BAC 0.14) (July 11).
Jeffery S. Holmes, 53, pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence, felony eluding and driving with an open container of alcohol in vehicle (July 6).
Sara L. Thompson, 39, of St. Maries. Two charges of malicious injury to property (July 6).
Renee L. Cluck, 40, of St. Maries. Petty theft and obstructing an officer (July 6).
Dispositions
Liam P. Anderson, 19, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia (June 10). $200 fines, $347.50 costs, 30 days jail (3 days credited), 1 year supervised probation.
James Langholz, 48, pleaded guilty to dispensing alcohol to a minor (June 29). $112.50 fines, $187.50 costs, 3 days jail (3 days credited). Langholz also pleaded guilty to battery (July 5). $142.50 fines, $157.50 costs, 90 days jail (60 days suspended, 1 day credited), 1 year supervised probation.
Civil Court
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Joanne Thurlow, default judgment for the plaintiff of $1,293.71 (July 10)
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Eleanor Lindsay, default judgment for the plaintiff of $1,241.19 (July 10).
Peterson Enterprises Inc. vs. Uatataiza Kakujaha, foreign judgment for the plaintiff of $649.57 (July 8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.