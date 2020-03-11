I like to have healthy snacks around to eat when I am low on energy. This is a recipe for a peanut butter and banana energy ball. It is simple to make and will keep in the refrigerator for a few days. It makes 16 balls. Each ball has 127 calories, 6g fat (1g saturated fat: 1 g trans fat), 3g protein, 17g fiber.
Peanut Butter Banana Energy Bites: Mash 2 ripe bananas in a large mixing bowl. Stir in 2 cups rolled oats, 1/4 cup peanut butter (or almond butter), 1/4 cup honey, 2 Tbls. Mini chocolate chips and 1/2 tsp. cinnamon. Mix together. Scoop about 2 Tbls. Of the mixture and roll into a 1-inch ball. Repeat with the rest of the mixture. Refrigerate for 2 hours, allowing the oats enough time to soften. Store in a closed container in the refrigerator.
PTO: The Harrison Elementary PTO meeting is Mar. 11 at 7:00 p.m. in the school cafeteria. Soup and Dessert: The Harrison Grange Homemade Soup and Dessert fundraiser is March 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Harrison Grange Hall. The cost is $5 per person.
Seniors: The Annual Harrison Seniors meeting is March 16 at 1:00 p.m. at the Harrison Senior Citizen Center. Membership in the Seniors is open to everyone. It is only $10 a year. The seniors are gathering items for their annual rummage sale. If you have items to donate, contact Valerie Harris, 208-755-7246.
Garden Club: The Garden Club luncheon and meeting is March 12 at noon at the Medicine Mountain Grange.
Worthwhile Club: The Worthwhile Club of Medimont luncheon and meeting is March 18 at noon at the Medicine Mountain Grange. Mary Kopf is the hostess.
Quilting: The Grange Grannies Quilting Club is Mar. 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Medicine Mountain Grange Hall in Medimont.
Movie Night: The Kids College is sponsoring a family movie night on March 19. Pizza will be served at 5:00 p.m. followed by the movie at 5:20 p.m. at Harrison Elementary School.
Grange News: The Harrison Grange potluck and meeting is March 19. The potluck will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting. Everyone is welcome. The Medicine Mountain Grange meeting is March 24 at 7:00 p.m. at the grange hall.
Family Breakfast: The Monthly Family Breakfast is March 21 at 8:00 a.m. at the Crossroads Community Church in Rose Lake. There is no charge for the breakfast and everyone is invited.
p.m. in the cafeteria.
Bookmobile: The Community Library Network Bookmobile comes to the Harrison are on the second and fourth Wednesdays. The next visit will be Mar. 13. The stops times are Valley Mart, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.; Kootenai Schools, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
It is in the Rose Lake area on the second and fourth Thursdays. The next visit is Mar. 14. The stop times are Rose Lake School, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Hardy Loop.
Craft Bazaar: The Worthwhile Club of Medimont is sponsoring a Spring Craft Bazaar on April 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Medicine Mountain Grange. Anyone who would like to have a table at the bazaar can contact Dorothy Donohoe, 208-689-3065.
