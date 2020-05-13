Kyle Jarvi graduated from the University of Michigan with a GPA of 3.59 in Behavioral Neuroscience. He plans to take a gap year and apply to medical school in the fall of 2020.
Mr. Jarvi is a 2016 graduate of St. Maries High School and is the son of Tom and Brenda Jarvi.
