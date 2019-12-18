Prosecutor’s Office
Matthew Newlark, 47, of St. Maries. Driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia (Dec. 7).
Samantha Ablacinski, 37, of Spokane. Possession of drug paraphernalia (Dec. 7).
Stephen Mahoney, 38, of DeSmet. Possession of drug paraphernalia and frequenting a place where drugs are used (Dec. 10).
Dispositions
Jack L. Phillips, 35, pleaded guilty to attempting to remove a firearm from a law enforcement officer (Oct. 21). Drug court.
Rodney K. Potter, 30, pleaded guilty to domestic battery with traumatic injury (Sept. 3). $1,000 fines, $795.50 costs, 2 years determinate penitentiary, 3 years indeterminate penitentiary (all penitentiary suspended), 2 years felony probation.
Glenn J. Thompson, 48, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of wildlife (Nov. 4). $200 fines, $165.00 costs, 10 days jail, 1 year unsupervised probation.
Danyell D. Young, 43, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia (Nov. 4).
Civil Court
Chapman Financial Services vs. Patricia and Weston Farrell. Default judgment for the plaintiff of $3,832.30 (Dec. 9).
Chapman Financial Services vs. Samuel H. Hart. Default judgment for the plaintiff of $1,951.87 (Dec. 9).
Chapman Financial Sevices vs. Anthony and Kelley Beebe. Final judgment for the plaintiff of $18,937.74 (Dec. 11).
