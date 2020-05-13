The Benewah County Republican Central Committee biennial reorganization meeting is June 5, 6:30 p.m. at the Federal Building conference room, College Avenue, St. Maries. New committee officers and delegates to the Idaho Republican Party State Convention will be elected. The meeting is open to the public.
