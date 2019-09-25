Tuesday, Sept. 17
9:57 p.m.: A St. Maries woman asked for deputies to speak with a man harassing her. She said he kept calling her and texting her, but she had not answered to avoid a conflict. A verbal warning was issued.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
3:56 p.m.: A DeSmet woman said she went on an over-50 dating web site. She said she immediately got a response from a man who gave identifying information, but she couldn’t find any information on them after searching. The alleged man then attempted to get the woman to send money to a third party. The woman reported the incident as fraud.
Thursday, Sept. 19
4:07 p.m.: A St. Maries man said a woman had driven by his property slowly, then stopped to take pictures. He said the two had been in an argument prior to the incident.
8:35 p.m.: A resident on Alder Creek claimed the sheriff’s office had given away her house keys, seized during an arrest, to a third party and they were coming into the residence.
Saturday, Sept. 21
8:14 a.m.: A vehicle on State 5 said its trailer was on fire. They had stopped in the road to unload equipment to avoid damage.
2:03 p.m.: A woman outside the county complained of harassment from a resident and asked what she could do to protect herself.
Sunday, Sept. 22
1:57 p.m.: A worker in St. Maries said they were installing equipment at a local business when a transformer blew, shooting sparks and making strange noises. Multiple businesses said power went out to the area. Avista was advised.
6:06 p.m.: A Plummer resident said she had received a dog bite to her eye, and could not see. She said she was being driven to St. Maries.
3:24 p.m.: A Tensed business reported threats made by a resident demanding receipts and paperwork. The caller said the man already had those documents.
