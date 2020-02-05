Pistachio Salad (or Dessert): 1 (20 ounces) can Crushed Pineapple, undrained 1 (3 ounces) package Instant Pistachio Pudding mix 2 cups Miniature Marshmallows 1 cup chopped Pecans 1 (8 ounce) carton Whipped Topping
Place pineapple in a large bowl. Sprinkle with dry pudding mix. Add marshmallows and pecans. Fold in whipped topping. Pour into a serving dish. Refrigerate.
Bunco: Bunco winners were Alvin Albert and Carol McQueen, first; Becky Ahonen, second; Anna Rowsey, third and Sandy Anderson fourth. Hostess was Anna Olson.
Bunco is played on the last Monday of the month at Freda Albert’s house in Santa.
Baby: Nicholas Cecil Palomo was born on Jan. 29, 2020 to Amanda and Edward Palomo of Spokane, Wa. Nicholas weighted 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 20. 5 inches long. Grandfather is Brian McCuistion of Spokane. Great-Grandparents are Scott Whealy and Nancy Corbin of Emida.
Bingo: Al Albert called at UpRiver Bingo. Winners were Mike Love, Tina Smith, Rhonda Manley, Kristi Hunter, Frankie Smith, Anna Rowsey, Pat Lewis, Freda Albert, Anna Olson, Dave Sawley, Cathy Anderson and Bess Boutillier. UpRiver Bingo is played on Thursday evenings at the Fernwood Senior Center from 5:45 to 8 p.m.
Weight Club: Marie Burton was the Queen of the Week. Rosemary Newman was the Queen of the Month. The UpRiver Weight Club meets on Friday mornings at the Fernwood Senior Center from 8 to 9 a.m.
Food Drive: The UpRiver Elementary Student Council is having a Souper Bowl- Food Drive until Feb. 24. The class that brings in the most food items will receive a movie and popcorn day. The combination classes of Kindergarten/First grades are in first and the Second/Third grades are in second. All of the food will be given to the UpRiver Food Bank.
School Lunches: School District 41 UpRiver lunches are Feb. 5- pepperioni pizza, lunch salad, peaches and milk; Feb. 6- Chinese New Year-tangerine chicken stir, egg roll, carrots, raisins, fortune cookie and milk; Feb. 7- cheeseburger, fish sticks, sidewinders, pears, ketchup, mustard and milk; Feb. 10- mini pancakes, sausage links, seasoned diced potatoes, carrots, peach applesauce and milk; Feb. 11- turkey and gravy, potatoes & gravy, green beans, tea roll, mixed fruit and milk.
Game Day: The annual Game Day at the Tri-Community Library will be on Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be games of all kinds. Food, drinks and cookies will be provided by the Friends of the Library.
Emida: The Emida Water and Sewer will meet on Feb. 10 at the Emida Community Center’s kitchen at 5:30 p.m.
Fernwood: The Fernwood Water & Sewer will meet on Feb. 11 at the District Office at 5 p.m.
Bake Sale: A Valentine’s Bake Sale will be at Archie’s IGA on Feb. 13 beginning at 10 a.m. Sponsored by the Emida Community Center Association. Donations of baked goods will be appreciated. Contact Tara Fuller at 208-582-2176 or Jamye Reeves at 208-245-1046 for further details.
Dinner: The UpRiver AfterSchool Program kids are selling tickets for a Valentine’s Dinner and silent auction on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. On the menu will be Ravioli with a choice of meat sauce or vegetarian sauce option, roll, spinach and berry salad, chocolate dessert and sparkling cider. Tickets are $10 each. This covers dinner, dessert and drawings for door prizes. This fundraisier will help pay for upcoming outings.
