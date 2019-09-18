Prosecutor's Office
Mark K. Hall, 49, of St. Maries. Felony aggravated battery (Sept. 6).
Matthew E. Hansen, 37, of St. Maries. Felony possession of methamphetamine (Sept. 8). Hansen is also charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (Sept. 8).
Donald R. Hall, 23, of Fernwood. Misdemeanor eluding a police officer (Sept. 8).
Katie L. Nesmith, 32, of Harrison. Driving under the influence (BAC 0.12) (Sept. 6).
Kyle L. Miller, 20, of Verndale, WA. Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (Sept. 1).
Joel A. Munro, 38, of Spokane, WA. Trespassing (Aug. 31).
Ashley R. Daily, 36, of Plummer. Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (Sept. 9).
Dispositions
Alicia A. Arellano, 49, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace (June 3). $207.50 costs, 90 days jail (60 days suspended, 1 day credited), 1 year supervised probation. Arellano also pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia (June 3). $247.50 costs.
Jason R. Bierman, 39, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia (Aug. 5). $297.50 costs.
Spencer L. Blodgett, 54, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace (June 3). $207.50 costs, 60 days jail (38 days suspended, 2 days credited), 1 year supervised probation. Blodgett also pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia (June 3). $247.50 costs.
Lee A. Gullickson, 58, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence (Oct. 28, 2018). $297.50 fines, $202.50 costs, 90 days jail (60 days suspended), 1 year supervised probation.
Joanna L. Pearson, 48, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence with excessive blood alcohol content (July 20). $797.50 fines, $202.50 costs, 90 days jail (60 days suspended, 2 days credited), 1 year driver’s license suspended, 1 year supervised probation.
James B. Scott, 70, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace (May 23). $142.50 fines, $160.50 costs, 60 days jail (59 days suspended, 1 day credited), 2 years unsupervised probation.
Civil Court
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Michael Richardson, default judgment for the plaintiff of $1,577.07 (Sept. 6).
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC. vs. Jessica L. Sanford, default judgment for the plaintiff of $1,213.58 (Sept. 6).
LVNV Funding LLC vs. William D. Aiton, final judgment for the plaintiff of $2,726.58 (Sept. 11).
Flodin Construction LLC vs. Hailey and Adam Carter, case dismissed with prejudice (Sept. 6).
Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. vs. Billy Davis; the State of Idaho Departmetn of Welfare; unknown parties in possession and unknown heirs and devisees of Linda J. Davis, final judgment for the plaintiff of $40,887.48 (Sept. 9).
