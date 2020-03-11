Lemon Herb Pot Roast: 1 (3 to 3 1/2 pounds) boneless Beef Chuck Roast 1 teaspoon Garlic Powder 2 teaspoons Lemon Pepper 1 teaspoon Dried Basil 1 Tablespoon Oil 1 cup Water
Combine garlic, lemon pepper and basil; press evenly into surface of beef. In Dutch oven, heat oil over medium high heat until hot. Brown roast. Add 1 cup water. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low. Cover tightly; simmer for 3 hours. Vegetables can be added to roast the last hour of cooking.
Winners: The “Souper Bowl” Food Drive winners were the UpRiver’s Kindergarten/First grade students collecting 79 pounds of food. The students enjoyed a movie and popcorn for bringing in the most food items. The total of 220 pounds of food was collected and donated to the UpRiver Food Bank.
Raffles: The Fernwood Seniors are having two raffles. The first raffle is for a Trump 2020 Hat. The second raffle is for a hand crafted 37 1/2”x 20 1/2” wooden flag, wall mounts included. Tickets are $1 per ticket or $5 for six. Tickets can be purchased at the Senior Center. Both raffle items were donated by Senior Center members. All ticket sales will go to the Senior Center. The drawings will be on Apr. 4 during the Senior Center “Chicken Fried Steak Dinner”. Need not be present to win.
Reading: The UpRiver students celebrated Dr. Suess’ birthday by participating in “READ across AMERICA” with musical chairs, cupcakes and stories, a video with a turn and talk session. Each student was given truffela tree bookmarks.
UpRiver Science Fair Results: The 2020 UpRiver Science Fair winners were Tatham Preyer, Open Class. Third grade-Mason Lingo, first; Josalyn Dockery, second; Kamilla Lamie, third. Fourth grade-David Sproed, first; Wyatt Marsh, second; Picky McLaughlin, third. Fifth grade-Sophia Tondee, first; Emillia Furrow, second; Karson Baird, third; Kristoffer Brusseau, third. Sixth grade-Dakoda Higgins, first; Peyton Lingo, second; Aston Walden, third; Lydia Millikin, third. Sophia Tondee was the Best of Show.
Judges were Anna Olson, Eylee Emery, Nancy McAninch, Jason Ryan, Stan Primer, Doug Strong, Anne Atchison, Gary Atchison, Aaron Waits, Teri Wood, Joel Palmer, Roger O’Dwyer, Holly Jo Shea and Jody Terrel.
The UpRiver PTO supplied the boards and awards. The Buzzard’s Roost made the Best of Show trophy. There were 30 projects entered in the Science Fair.
Bingo: Al Albert called at UpRiver Bingo. Winners were Anna Rowsey, Bess Boutillier, Tina Smith, Dave Sawley, Kristi Hunter, Rhonda Manley, Freda Albert, Kim Rohrich, Sue Taylor, Frankie Smith and Steve Thomas.
UpRiver Bingo is played on Thursday evenings at the Fernwood Senior Center from 5:45 to 8 p.m.
Weight Club: Marie Burton and Rosemary Newman tied for Queen of the Week. The annual Easter contest begins this week. The UpRiver Weight Club meets on Friday mornings at the Fernwood Senior Center from 8 to 9 a.m. New members are always welcome.
School Lunches: School District 41 UpRiver lunches are Mar. 11- cheese pizza, chicken alfredo pizza, broccoli & cheese, peaches, rice crispy treat and milk; Mar. 12- nachos, taco crunchers, salsa, pears and milk; Mar. 13- philly cheese steak, carrots, mixed berries cup, mayo and milk; Mar. 16- mini pancakes, sausage links, seasoned diced potatoes, carrots, strawberry applesauce, ketchup and milk; Mar. 17- soft chicken taco, baked beans, peaches, salsa, rice crispy treat and milk.
Food Bank: The UpRiver Food Bank, located at the Fernwood CAF Building will have a food distribution on Mar. 13 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Please bring your own box. Plastic bags are needed.
Bake Sale: The ECCA (Emida Community Center Association) will have a “Bake Sale” at Archie’s IGA on Mar. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds will go to the building maintanence.
Book Club: A reading Book Club will begin at the Tri-Community Library in Fernwood on Mar. 16 at 4 p.m. All interested people are welcome to join by bringing up to three of their favorite books to share. A majority rules decision on what the group wants to read. The Book Club will meet at 4 p.m. for one hour to discuss the book together every other month. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library (FOL).
FOL: The Friends of the Library will meet at the Tri-Community Library in Fernwood on Mar. 16 at 5 p.m.
ECCA: The Emida Community Center Association will meet in the Emida Community Center’s kitchen on Mar. 17 at 6 p.m. Open to the public.
Emida Bingo: Emida Bingo will be at the Emida Community Center’s kitchen on Mar. 18 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Cards will be 4 for $1.Contact Loretta Main at 208-245-3179 for more details.
