Tuesday, July 9
1:10 p.m.: A motorist at a drive-through in Plummer reported a dog locked in a car. The driver said the windows on the car were barely down, and it was hot that day.
Wednesday, July 10
11:41 p.m.: A Plummer resident said some people were trying to break into her home. She said they had come out of some tall grass near the road and unscrewed the porch lights to put them out.
Thursday, July 11
10:36 a.m.: A Plummer woman reported she evicted known drug users from her residence, and asked for deputies to bring drug dogs to search for remaining drugs.
Friday, July 12
10:00 a.m.: A St. Maries driver said they saw a vehicle with a child running around unrestrained in a drive-in before pulling away.
1:33 p.m.: A Kootenai County deputy advised they were chasing a Plummer resident, and requested permission for Kootenai County SWAT to enter Benewah County. Permission was granted.
Saturday, July 13
9:47 a.m.: A St. Maries man said he lost a hay bale off his trailer, and was blocking the road while he cleaned it up.
10:17 a.m.: A St. Maries woman said her estranged husband drove by her house that morning. She had a protection order against him which said he could not go within 300 feet of the residence.
5:15 p.m.: Heyburn State Park officials reported nude swimmers at the Rocky Point swim area.
11:34 p.m.: A Tensed man advised another resident punched him in the face while they were at the saloon in town. He said he wanted to press charges, but refused medical assistance. An arrest was made.
Sunday, July 14
9:22 a.m.: A Plummer resident said a person had come to their residence to report an accident. The driver said a vehicle had fully flipped off the road into a ditch. After the report, the Plummer resident called back and said her neighbor’s son had taken her keys and driven her car, wrecking it. An arrest was made.
6:28 p.m.: A St. Maries resident said he’d wrecked his vehicle on the St. Joe River Road. He said the vehicle was off the roadway after getting into gravel on a blind corner, going off the edge.
9:53 p.m.: A St. Maries resident complained that their neighbors had been playing music loud and yelling for months, and were having a party at late hours.
Monday, July 15
9:11 p.m.: A Fernwood woman said her horse was stuck upside-down in a ditch. She asked for help cutting the horse loose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.