Wednesday, Sept. 4
10:35 a.m.: A driver advised of a one-vehicle accident on State 5 near St. Maries. The caller said the vehicle was off the edge of the road, and one occupant was climbing up the embankment.
12:36 p.m.: A local business in St. Maries complained of aggressive dogs scaring clients. A verbal warning was issued.
8:03 p.m.: A minor in Plummer said he and his father had gotten into a fight, and that his father had tackled him on the stairs and come after him.
Thursday, Sept. 5
8:05 a.m.: St. Maries High School conducted a fire drill in conjunction with emergency responders.
3:44 p.m.: A St. Maries resident said her neighbor was supposed to exchange a horse with another party, and a deputy was supposed to be there to mediate the exchange. The caller said one of the parties had arrived before the deputy, and they were being aggressive.
Friday, Sept. 6
10:38 a.m.: A gas station in St. Maries reported a man had driven off without paying for gas. While on the line, the customer returned and paid, and the caller cancelled the complaint.
10:42 a.m.: A St. Maries man said a man had come to his home, pulled him around by his hair and cut him badly with a machete before stealing his musical instruments.
2:58 p.m.: A Fernwood man said he was at the Fernwood Merc when another man came up and punched him in the face. He said he wished to press charges.
3:30 p.m.: A vehicle struck a power pole on State 3 near St. Maries. An arrest was made.
Saturday, Sept. 7
11:44 a.m.: A St. Maries man said he found a dog locked in a car in front of a fast food restaurant. The caller said nobody inside the restaurant owned the vehicle, and he was concerned the dog would not last in the heat.
Sunday, Sept. 8
9:56 a.m.: A St. Maries man said his vehicle had been taken from his residence without permission. He said his son had taken the vehicle, and had passed him while he was in Post Falls.
9:42 p.m.: A St. Maries resident said his son-in-law had come up his driveway asking if he wanted to fight. The man then peeled out of the driveway in his vehicle. The caller reported the incident for information.
