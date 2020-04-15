Tuesday, April 7
2:02 p.m.: St. Maries ambulance reported a vehicle blocking part of the parking area near the ambulance shed. Video showed that at approximately 9:30 a.m. the vehicle started to smoke, so the driver pulled into the parking lot and exited the vehicle. The driver started walking up Ninth Street.
Wednesday, April 8
12:30 a.m.: A driver in the area of Highway 95 and State 60 reported a vehicle in a ditch and partially sticking out into the road creating a hazard for northbound traffic. She said no one was in the area and the vehicle was empty.
5:13 a.m.: A St. Maries driver reported being hit by another on driver Hells Gulch Road. The driver said he came right over and sideswiped me. He said the other driver did not smell like he had been drinking, but he talked like it. The allegedly intoxicated driver drove off in the direction of town.
5:26 a.m.: An accident was reported at the 4-way stop in St. Maries on State 3. The reporting party said the vehicle, a red Nissan pickup, turned off College Ave onto State 3 when it hit a fence and just drove away toward Harrison.
8:37 a.m.: A Fernwood woman said there were multiple horses in her yard that did not belong to her. She said they had been there for about four days.
9:50 a.m.: A St. Maries man reported there was a man who was near his driveway for about 30 minutes. He said the man was sitting on the roadway before and now is lying along the road.
3:07 p.m.: A St. Maries resident reported there was a low hanging line behind the Liquor Store. They were concerned someone will be riding a bike at night and or something else will get tangled up in it.
5:06 p.m.: A Plummer resident reported that a train was starting fires near his residence. He said it is spreading quickly.
Thursday, April 9
3:59 p.m.: An open line call was received and a man and woman could be heard talking about grass and fencing. Dispatch said it did not seem emergent or hostile. They left a voicemail to return the call.
6:15 p.m.: A woman who owns a pasture in the Tensed area, but was not home, said her neighbor told her someone has been out in their pasture taking pictures of her horses. The woman requested that a deputy go out, figure out who it is, and arrest them.
8:14 p.m.: A St. Maries resident reported that a the driver of a quad or 2-stroke motorcycle is out on State 6 going back and forth through town for about an hour and revving it’s engine and being noisy. And they would like them to stop.
Friday, April 10
9:02 p.m.: A St. Maries woman said big, loud, footsteps could be heard outside her residence. She said it was disturbing her peace and she needed a deputy ASAP.
Saturday, April 11
8:41 a.m.: A Plummer resident reported that multiple Tami Holdahl campaign signs around Plummer were damaged. One was reported to have the center cut out.
10:11 a.m.: A Fernwood woman reported that she received an email from an unknown person claiming to have footage of her on a pornographic site. They threatened to send the footage to her family and friends unless she sends them money. They also said they knew some of her online passwords. She said she has never been on a pornographic site. She was advised to change her passwords and given the FBI fraud number.
11:57 a.m.: A St. Maries man called because his wife needed to go to the hospital but she did not want to go to BCH she wanted to go to KMC. The man said he would take her to KMC but he could not carry her to the car on his own. The ambulance advised they are required to transport to the nearest medical facility.
7:00 p.m.: A St. Maries resident reported that they could hear shooting going on all day long. He is sick and tired of hearing the shooting.
7:53 p.m.: A St. Maries gas station cashier reported that a customer pumped $34.52 worth of gas and asked if they could go to IGA and get some cash and they would be right back to pay. That was around 5 p.m. The license plate was reported.
10:07 p.m.: A St. Maries resident reported that a silver Ford pickup backed into his truck and a neighbor’s shed before leaving the scene. An arrest was made.
11:10 p.m.: A St. Maries woman called to have a deputy flip her breaker. She was advised to call her power company. The woman responded that she spoke with Avista and their response was that her power should be on.
Sunday, April 12
5:27 p.m.: A Fernwood resident reported that someone else’s horses were in her yard again, two of them. She said it happens all the time.
9:09 p.m.: A St. Maries resident reported that a neighbor was drunk, blaring music and revving the engine of a vehicle. The neighbor was not supposed to be behind the wheel.
10:55 p.m.: A Fernwood resident said there is a drunk male wandering around her property and behind the library, yelling for help.
