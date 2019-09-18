Monday, Sept. 9
12:41 p.m.: A construction crew in DeSmet said a vehicle had sped away from their work side early in the morning. The crew noticed that some power tools were missing afterward, and believed them to be stolen. A check of the vehicle’s license plate showed that it was also stolen.
3:05 p.m.: A St. Maries resident said three youths were throwing apples at cars as the passed on State 5. A verbal warning was given.
6:36 p.m.: An employee at the Benewah County Jail reported a weak and unresponsive inmate found in a bathroom. An ambulance was dispatched.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
8:24 a.m.: A driver reported a semi lost a load of logs on the St. Joe River Road. The logs fell away from the roadway and were not blocking traffic, and arrangements were made to pick up the logs.
8:51 a.m.: A Plummer gas station requested a deputy to investigate a petty theft the night before.
10:01 p.m.: A Tensed man said two men and a woman had trespassed onto his property. He said one had shot an elk on the property beforehand and had asked to retrieve it, which the caller temporarily denied as he was not home. The man then allegedly cut the caller’s fence. An arrest was made.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
8:59 a.m.: A Plummer man reported at least 48 fraudulent charges, worth approximately $2,200, to Amazon after staying at a local cabin.
11:45 a.m.: A Census worker said she was in Emida taking information. She said the owners of a business refused to give information because of recent scam activity, and she left as requested. She alleged the owner of the business followed her car from Emida to St. Maries, stopping and waiting for her at least once. She gave a description of the person and vehicle.
6:59 p.m.: A Plummer resident complained some drunken people had built a fire on an empty county lot near his residence.
Thursday, Sept. 12
7:32 a.m.: A Tensed business owner said one of her employees was upset after receiving messages from a man making serious threats against her and her family. A verbal warning was issued to the threatening party.
Friday, Sept. 13
7:49 a.m.: A Plummer resident said someone had cut the fence to her horse pasture, letting the animals out.
9:53 a.m.: The principal of the middle school reported vandalism by a student. An arrest was made.
Saturday, Sept. 14
5:19 a.m.: A DeSmet man said there were people outside yelling and threatening him. Tribal police were advised.
10:21 p.m.: A Plummer man said someone was breaking into his coffee stand.
Sunday, Sept. 15
6:48 p.m.: A Santa resident reported seeing dogs at a local residence that were being kept without food or water in an unclean area. The caller alleged there had been nobody at the property in some time, and asked deputies to check on the dogs.
Monday, Sept. 16
8:07 a.m.: A Worley man said he was selling a vehicle to another man, who had loaned it to an acquaintance to travel and buy groceries. The acquaintance had not returned with the vehicle in over a week. The vehicle was reported stolen.
10:05 a.m.: A St. Maries resident said his prescription pills were stolen from his vehicle over the weekend.
