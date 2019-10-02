The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is accepting applications for the 2020 wood stove program in west Silver Valley.
The program provides money to eligible residents to replace old, uncertified woods toves with a new, EPA-certified woodstove, gas stove, or pellet stove.
This is the final year of the program and DEQ aims to replace 58 wood stoves by August 2020. Residential applicants are encouraged to apply, and this year, businesses and homeowners with backyard workshops are also eligible.
The application period will run from Oct. 1 through Dec. 30, 2019. Eligible applicants must live in the area east from Cataldo to Big Creek and includes the communities of Kingston, Smelterville, Pinehurst and Kellogg. Pine Creek and large portions of the North Fork are also included.
Applications are available online at http://www.deq.idaho.gov/regional-offices-issues/coeur-dalene/west-silver-valley-air-quality-improvement-projects/. Paper copies are available the DEQ Kellogg office (1005 McKinley Ave.) or Pinehurst City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.