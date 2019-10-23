The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will host a public meeting at the Fernwood CAF building on Oct. 23 to discuss the proposed Santa-Fernwood Sewer District Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (IPDES.)
The DEQ will explain the differences between the original 2004 permit and the new 2019 proposed permit. The DEQ will accept written public comment and answer questions from stakeholders.
The new proposal would allow the discharge of treated municipal waste into the St. Maries River in permitted locations for up to five years.
Santa Fernwood Water and Sewer Clerk Marzetta Reimann said that Santa and Fernwood sewer customers will be impacted by the new permit.
“The new permit requires a lot more testing,” Mrs. Reimann said. “With more testing and man hours comes more cost.”
The public hearing will be at 6 p.m. For more information contact the Santa Fernwood Water and Sewer district at 208-245-3554.
