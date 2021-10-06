The smell of warm muffins in the oven on a crisp fall morning makes you want to sit and relax before going out to rake the leaves. These muffins are filled with a burst of flavor. It makes 18 muffins with 147 calories per muffin.
Pumpkin Muffins: Line 18 muffin cups with paper liners. Whisk together 1-1/2 cup all purpose flour, 1 tsp. baking powder, 1/2 tsp. baking soda, 1/2 tsp. salt and 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice. Set aside. In a mixing bowl, mix together 1 (15 ounce) can of pumpkin puree, 1/3 cup vegetable oil, 2 large eggs, and 1-1/4 cup sugar. Mix until blended. Add the flour mixture and continue to mix until combined. In a small bowl, combine 1 Tbsp. sugar and 1 tsp. cinnamon. Divide batter among the 18 muffin cups, filling them 2/3 of the way full. Sprinkle the tops with some cinnamon sugar mixture. Bake for 20-25 minutes at 350 degrees util puffed and golden brown. A toothpick should come out clean when inserted in the middle. Cool in the pan on a wire rack for 5 minutes, then transfer to wire rack and cool completely before storing.
Homecoming: This is homecoming week for Kootenai High School. Wednesday is Super Hero vs. Villain Day, dress up as your favorite hero or villain; Thursday is Color Day, classes are to wear their color: sixth, purple; seventh, yellow; eighth, blue; freshman, pink; sophomores, orange; juniors, green; seniors, silver. Friday is spirit day; everyone is to wear red and white.
The Homecoming Game is Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. Kootenai will be playing Lakeside.
Visionary: The Visionary Missionary Society luncheon and meeting is Oct. 7 at noon at the Harrison Community Baptist Church. Carole Hall is the hostess.
School Board: The Board of the Trustees meeting for the Kootenai School District #274 is Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. in the Harrison Elementary multi-purpose room.
No School: There are no classes for students on Oct. 11 at Kootenai Jr./Sr and Harrison Elementary Schools. It is a professional day for staff.
Garden Club: The Garden Club Luncheon and meeting is Oct. 14 at noon at the Medicine Mountain Grange in Medimont.
Harvest Sale: The Rose Lake Historical Society is having a Harvest Sale on Oct 15, 16 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be fall produce, an indoor yard sale, a bake sale and hot spiced cider. There will also be raffle tickets for sale for a turkey dinner with all the fixins. The smoked turkey will be provided by Scheffelmaier Meats. Tickets are $1 each and the drawing will be held in November. For more information, contact Connie at 208-682-2643.
Breakfast: The Community Family Breakfast is Oct 16 at 8 a.m. at the Medicine Mountain Grange in Medimont. There is no charge for the breakfast.
