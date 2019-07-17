Which is faster? A gas powered motorcycle or a grass powered horse?
The St. Maries Rotary Club hopes to help answer that question at a new event during the Benewah County Fair. Gas vs. Grass Motorcycle and Horse Race is set for 1 p.m. Aug. 17.
Pam Shawver spoke to the St. Maries City Council about the event Monday. In addition to the races, there will be food and drinks available onside. An alcohol exemption and catering permit was approved by the council.
Tickets to watch the event will be $10. Horse and motorcycle participants are needed. The cost is $25. Entry forms are due by Aug. 15. To register, call 208-582-1900.
