College Avenue Baptist Church invites children to its Vacation Bible school July 29 through Aug. 2. This year’s theme is “Trueassic Park,” and the program will include activities for children in kindergarten through 6th grade.
Activities will begin each day at 9 a.m. and continue through 12:15 p.m. For more information or to pre-register, send an email to cabcrefresh.com or call 208-245-3333.
