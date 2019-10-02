Forest Service’s Travel Management Rule, e-bikes are considered a “motor vehicle” and Forest Service policy allows e-bikes only on National Forest System (NFS) roads and trails that are designated for motorized use.
Routes designated for motorized use are depicted on the Idaho Panhandle National Forest’s motor Vehicle Use Maps which are provided free of charge at any of Forest Service offices or online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/ipnf/maps-pubs.
