Prosecutor’s Office
Coby M. Haley, 22, of Fernwood. Driving under the influence (0.18 BAC) and driving without privileges (Aug. 29).
Denise J. Gauthier, 53, of St. Maries. Petty theft and possession of stolen property (Aug. 28).
Jenifer R. McBride, 36, of Moscow. Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (Aug. 25).
Frankie L. Keller, 48, of Tekoa, WA. Failure to notify an officer of an accident and leaving the scene of an accident (Aug. 24).
Jossie R. Trujillo, 18, of St. Maries. Resisting or obstructing officers, providing false information and minor in consumption of alcohol (Aug. 31).
Ryan Worthington, 38, of St. Maries. Possession of drug paraphernalia (Aug. 31).
Sean G. Doyle, 23, of Princeton. Possession of marijuana (Aug. 31).
Tyler L. Woelk-Randell, 33, of Spokane, WA. Possession of marijuana and driving without privileges (Sept. 2).
Henry E. Sines, 24, of St. Maries. Felony eluding and felony driving under the influence (Sept. 3).
Rodney K. Potter, 30, of Santa. Felony domestic battery with traumatic injury and felony attempted strangulation (Sept. 3).
Morris H. Olson, 65, of St. Maries. Domestic battery (Sept. 2).
Cindy L. Olson, 58, of St. Maries. Domestic Battery (Sept. 2).
Dispositions
There are no new dispositions.
Civil Court
There are no new civil court cases.
